Bri, who made it to hometown dates on Matt James' The Bachelor season earlier this year, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and posted a photo of herself holding hands with a man who definitely wasn't Greg.
"Current relationship status," Bri captioned her post, suggesting she's in a new relationship but not with Greg.
Bri did not reveal the identity of her boyfriend or how long they've been dating, but E! News reported this same man had accompanied Bri to a wedding earlier this year as her date.
Earlier on Sunday, the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop posted a photo of Greg, who quit Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season after his hometown date, and Bri walking side by side on Saturday night as they crossed a street in New York.
Greg, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, NJ, and Bri, a communications manager who recently relocated from San Francisco to New York, were both dressed casually for their outing.
A fan claims to have asked the reality TV stars for a photo-op, only to be turned down.
"Bri basically spoke for [Greg] and was like, 'He said no we are trying to be [discrete],'" the fan told the account.
The @bachelornation.scoop account subsequently posted a second image of Bri and Greg standing in line outside of a bar and lounge called Noir; however, the fan said the duo never entered the venue.
"Outside of noir last night," the eyewitness wrote to @bachelornation.scoop. "Guess fame hasn't hit them yet cause they couldn't get in but I see this happening," along with a fire emoji and purple heart emoji.
But based on Bri's latest Instagram Stories posting, she and Greg are just friends.
The pair follow each other on Instagram, and fans now assume Greg and Bri may have already been buddies prior to Greg's stint on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.
Greg quit Katie's The Bachelorette season in third place after he poured his heart out to her and confessed his love.
Greg told Katie that he was madly in love with her and planned to propose marriage at the Final Rose Ceremony. He also said Katie had filled a hole in his heart that formed after his beloved father had passed away.
Katie responded by staring at Greg and replying, "I just love looking at you."
Katie's "superficial" or "surface-level response," according to former The Bachelor star Nick Viall, resulted in Greg not receiving the validation or reassurance he needed from Katie in a moment when he had been extremely vulnerable.
Katie -- still trying to lead a reality show and fulfill her role as the Bachelorette -- explained to Greg how she planned to say "I love you" to her winner at the end of the show.
Greg decided to leave the show after telling Katie that she seemed more focused on giving out roses and the competition aspect of the show rather than on their "real" relationship. He scolded Katie for being guarded and has since been accused by many viewers of "gaslighting" Katie.
Greg's departure left only two men, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze, in the running for Katie's heart, but Katie was left questioning whether she even wanted to continue with her journey to find love during The Bachelorette's penultimate episode for Season 17.
For Bri's part, Matt eliminated the Owatonna, MN, native at the Final 3 Rose Ceremony. Matt's decision set up a finale with Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, MN, and Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, GA, as his Final 2 women.
Matt selected Rachael at the Final Rose Ceremony and they are still together, and Michelle is set to star on The Bachelorette's eighteenth season this fall on ABC.