By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/19/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

Katie dished out superlatives for her cast of guys, and Greg Grippo won a title

Greg was initially considered for Clare Crawley's season!

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg considers himself to be a hopeless romantic

Greg looks forward to having a big -- or rather huge -- family!

suitor is family-oriented

Greg sadly lost his father to cancer in 2019

bachelor didn't stay in New Jersey for college

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg has some athletic skills to show off to Katie!

Greg has a simple weakness

Greg has been accused of trying to "pull a fast one" on Katie and viewers

Spoiler alert! There appears to be some bad blood between Greg and Katie now

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.