"I think obviously I have to seek this out to the very end, and if it's something you and I can get through together, it says a lot. It says that I'm starting to fall for you," Katie told Greg.
As the couple got to know one another better, Greg said he felt like he and Katie were "meant to be," and he promised the Bachelorette to "tough it out" and not quit the show no matter how hard the process eventually became.
Greg admitted to Katie, "I am falling for you at this point, and it's scary. I just feel like I can't read you sometimes."
Greg therefore asked Katie how she was feeling in terms of where their relationship was at, and Katie confirmed, "I am falling for you, and it's exciting and it's scary -- and there's my truth."
Katie felt it was important to be honest with Greg, and she said their bond was proof this process was working for her.
So will Greg end up with Katie's final rose or will another bachelor steal the show?
Until viewers can watch more of Katie and Greg's romance blossom on the show's seventeenth season, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelorette suitor right now.
Below is a list of 11 facts Reality TV World has compiled about Greg Grippo.
In March 2020, ABC announced 32 potential suitors who may compete for Clare's heart onThe Bachelorette's sixteenth season -- and Greg was one of them!
Filming was then postponed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, so ABC released a revised list of 42 bachelors who may get the chance to date Clare on The Bachelorette in July 2020.
The show reportedly gathered extra men in case one or several of them tested positive for COVID-19 during the quarantine period.
Greg was not among those 42 suitors, and it's possible ABC cut him because he was 26 years old at the time and the network was trying to cast older men for Clare, who was 39 years old at the time, to satisfy the lead's expectations.
Greg could have been booted from the cast for a number of reasons, but it's also possible he chose to withdraw himself, maybe due to work requirements preventing him from being able to take Summer 2020 off to film.
ABC later announced Clare's official cast of 31 bachelors in September, a couple of weeks before Season 16 premiered on October 13.
Greg considers himself to be a hopeless romantic
The bachelor's idea of a first date would be something active such as riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert.
Greg claims he's ready to find that special person to grow old with and treat like a queen.
According to ABC, Greg is "the full package" in that he's "handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down."
Greg says he's extremely close with his family. He has a brother Joe as well as a sister Samantha.
Greg has high standards for a healthy, happy and successful marriage thanks to being raised by his parents, who showed him what true love really looks like.
Greg sadly lost his father to cancer in 2019
Greg's father died about two years ago, and he claims he went on the show for the right reasons because he had to leave his mother behind.
"One day we're at a Knicks game and the next day I'm getting a call that he has Stage IV cancer and that he has a month to live," Greg recently shared, adding that his best memory with his father was being woken up at 6AM to go fishing.
Greg had admitted it hurts to know his father would never see or meet the woman he's going to marry.
Greg has some athletic skills to show off to Katie!
The bachelor, standing 6'3," tall played basketball all four years of his college career.
Greg shot 795 points during his time on the Purple Knights team, and he scored 289 of those points his senior year. Greg also served as team caption his senior year before graduating in 2016.
Greg has a simple weakness
Greg says he cries during movies and isn't ashamed of that, and his biggest pet peeve is slow drivers.
As for a dream he'd love to achieve, Greg hopes to one day see Lebron James play basketball in person.
Greg has been accused of trying to "pull a fast one" on Katie and The Bachelorette viewers
A source says Greg is "lying" about his career as a marketing sales representative and is actually an "actor" who is "seeking fame," according toThe Sun.
Greg allegedly has "a big ego" and scrubbed previous on-camera work he's done from his social-media accounts and LinkedIn profile to give the impression he's not trying to further his career in the entertainment industry.
The source told The Sun that acting is Greg's "passion" and he's not being truthful about his career and intentions on the show.
"He's always wanted to pursue an on-camera career," claimed the insider.
Greg also apparently graduated from William Esper Studio, an NYC acting school, in 2019, and the show has made no mention of it. There is also no mention of Greg having attended this school on his public accounts.
Greg's LinkedIn page says Greg only began working for Mondo marketing in November 2020, meaning he became an employee at the company only a few months before leaving to film for The Bachelorette this year.
Katie was caught "liking" and later "unliking" a meme that reads, "When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be [The Bachelor star] and you've gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations," according to Us Weekly.
The meme featured Greg putting his hand over his face in distress and was posted by The Bachelor Season 22 alum Bekah Martinez's podcast Chatty Broads on June 22.
The photo of Greg appearing to be annoyed was in reference to a scene that aired on the June 21 episode of The Bachelorette episode in which Thomas Jacobs admitted during a group date he had signed up for the show to promote his career and have a platform.
Katie also subsequently took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of herself listening to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthem "Traitor," which many fans believed was The Bachelorette star slamming Greg once again.
However, Greg's family apparently has his back!
After Katie reportedly "liked" and "unliked" the meme about Greg's shady aspirations to become an actor, Greg's sister Samantha Collova reportedly dished it right back to Katie.
The Bachelor fan Instagram account @Bachelorteaspill posted a screenshot of Samantha's since-deleted comment that reportedly read, "@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on [Matt James]'s season, you'd think if those intentions [were] genuine she'd had just as much of an issue with this post as well."
Samantha allegedly added in the comment, "Really disappointed in this."
Bekah -- who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on The Bachelor's 22nd season -- made it known, however, her meme about Greg was intended to be light-hearted and funny.
In the face of backlash, Bekah wrote in the comments section of her meme post, "IT'S A JOKE PEOPLE, I WENT ON THE SHOW 4 CLOUT TOO OKAY. I JUST HATE GREG."