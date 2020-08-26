Greg Davies is attached to star and write a new comedy series for BBC One titled The Cleaner.

The Cleaner is based on award-winning and long-running German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger or Crime Scene Cleaner, created by Ingrid Lausund and produced by subsidies of the Studio Hamburg Production Group.

Davies will portray Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead, a crime scene cleaner who removes gruesome messes after police have concluded their detective work.

Wicky, described as sociable, gossips with the strange individuals he meets at the crime scenes including the victim's relatives, employers, neighbors and occasionally the murderers.

BBC announced the series on Twitter alongside a photo of Davies wearing protective gear.

More details on The Cleaner will be announced at a later date.

"As a young man I told a careers adviser that I wanted to mop blood up for a living or be a comedian. He told me with a giggle that neither were real jobs and I should consider learning a trade. Well he's not laughing now is he?! Sadly he's dead. I'm thrilled to be adapting this wonderful show with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC one and can't wait to get cleaning," Davies said in a statement.