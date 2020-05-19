With Greenleaf ending, OWN is developing a spinoff series with Lionsgate. Deadline said plans for the spinoff were put into motion following an outpouring of fan support in response to the final season announcement.
The Hollywood Reporter said Wright will also develop the spinoff. It is unknown which characters from Greenleaf will appear in the new series.
Greenleaf Season 4 was the No. 1 original scripted series on cable for African American women and total viewers, and the No. 4 original scripted series on cable for all women 25-54.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.