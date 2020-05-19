Greenleaf has a Season 5 premiere date and is getting a spinoff series at OWN.

The network announced Tuesday on Twitter that the show's fifth and final season will premiere June 23 at 9 p.m. EDT.

"Never lose faith," the post reads. "#Greenleaf returns Tuesday, June 23 at 9/8c."

Greenleaf is created by Craig Wright and stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge. The series follows the Greenleaf family as they run a Memphis, Tenn., megachurch.

With Greenleaf ending, OWN is developing a spinoff series with Lionsgate. Deadline said plans for the spinoff were put into motion following an outpouring of fan support in response to the final season announcement.

The Hollywood Reporter said Wright will also develop the spinoff. It is unknown which characters from Greenleaf will appear in the new series.

Greenleaf Season 4 was the No. 1 original scripted series on cable for African American women and total viewers, and the No. 4 original scripted series on cable for all women 25-54.