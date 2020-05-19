Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy's North American Hella Mega tour has been delayed until summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three bands made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

"Hopefully this doesn't come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority," the bands said.

The original tour was set to begin in July in North America after a number of European dates.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy will be announcing summer 2021 dates soon that will be taking place at the same venues. Tickets will be honored for the new dates and all ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options.

Green Day, in February, postponed a number of concert dates throughout Asia due to COVID-19.

Weezer recently delayed the release of their upcoming 14th album titled Van Weezer. The group released a new song dedicated to essential workers.