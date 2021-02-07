Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced this weekend that he is engaged, but he did not disclose his fiancee's name.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," Rodgers, 37, said as he accepted the 2020 Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday night.

"One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

E! News, People.com and UsMagazine.com said that they recently confirmed Rodgers has been dating Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley, 29.

Woodley has not publicly addressed the alleged relationship.