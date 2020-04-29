The BBC has canceled Simon Cowell's series The Greatest Dancer after two seasons.

The network confirmed Wednesday that the dance competition series won't return for Season 3.

"Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One," a rep said.

Produced by Syco and Fremantle, The Greatest Dancer featured live dance performances from contestants seeking to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The series was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, and featured Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse, Cheryl Cole and Todrick Hall as dance captains/judges. The show was Cowell's first project with the BBC.

The Greatest Dancer appealed to younger audiences but struggled in the ratings in Season 2. The series competed with the ITV version of The Masked Singer.

News broke in March that The Greatest Dancer is being remade in China. The new show, titled The Magnificent Dancer, will air on China's Dragon TV.