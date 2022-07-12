FX and BBC are giving a glimpse of the new series Great Expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The networks shared first-look photos for the miniseries Tuesday featuring Olivia Colman Fionn Whitehead and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Great Expectations is based on the Charles Dickens novel of the same name. The six-part adaptation hails from Eastern Promises writer and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Colman plays Miss Havisham, with Whitehead as Pip and Brune-Franklin as Estella.

Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry also star.

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan living in 19th century London.

Knight will write the adaptation and executive produce with Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin.

Knight previously adapted Dickens' novel A Christmas Carol for FX and BBC.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

FX and BBC have yet to announce a premiere date for Great Expectations.