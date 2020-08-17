'Gray Man': Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling film gets $20 million tax credit
UPI News Service, 08/17/2020
Netflix's espionage thriller The Gray Man starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, has received a $20 million production tax credit to film in California.
The California Film Commission selected nine films in total, including The Gray Man, to receive $50 million collectively.
The Gray Man leads the pack with $20 million. An untitled Jordan Peele project received $8.4 million, sci-fi thriller Invasion starring Octavia Spencer received $2.5 million, drama Losing Clementine starring Jessica Chastain received $2.3 million and NBA drama Sweetwater received $1.4 million, among other film projects.
The nine films are expected to generate $284 million in qualified in-state expenditures. The projects are estimated to employ 1,340 crew members, 342 cast members and 14,397 background actors and stand-ins over a combined 374 production days.
All nine films are expected to start production by early next year. Film productions worldwide have been affected this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gray Man, based on author Mark Greaney's series of novels, is being helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
Gosling will star as a former CIA operative who becomes a killer for hire. Evans stars as Gosling's former colleague who is tracking him down.
