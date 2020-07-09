Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast, an official Grateful Dead podcast exploring the band's music and mythology, has made its debut.

The new podcast, hosted by musician Rich Mahan and rock journalist Jesse Jarnow, launched Thursday on all podcast platforms and will air new episodes Thursdays.

The first season focuses on the Grateful Dead's 1970 album, Workingman's Dead. Each episode will center on a song from the album, with the first to explore "Uncle John's Band."

Episode 1 features producer Bob Matthews and former Grateful Dead tour manager Jim Cutler. Future episodes will feature Jerry Garcia's daughter Trixie Garcia, Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux, the band's former publicist Dennis McNally and other guests.

"Think you know it all? We'll probe corners of the band's history you never knew existed. No topic will be off-limits," Mahan and Jarnow said on the Grateful Dead official Instagram account.

The Grateful Dead also shared a trailer for the podcast.

"Many of the unsolved mysteries of the Dead world will also be explained, including: which obscure Macedonian folk song Jerry Garcia borrowed the 'Uncle John's Band' melody from; dating the exact writing of 'Dire Wolf'; and locating the secret trail between Garcia and Janis Joplin's houses," the band said.

The first season will also address the recent discovery of the Angel's Share studio outtakes from the Grateful Dead's Workingman's Dead sessions. The band will release a 50th anniversary reissue of Workingman's Dead on Friday.

The Grateful Dead previously launched Shakedown Stream, a weekly concert series featuring archive footage, in April amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.