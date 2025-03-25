The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has revealed when he finally locked in on Juliana Pasquarosa as his final choice over his runner-up Litia Garr.

On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired Monday night on ABC, Grant selected Juliana as his winner and the pair got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

But seemingly only minutes before popping the question, Grant couldn't make up his mind between Juliana and Litia, both of whom he was "in love" with and could picture as his future wife and the mother of his children.

"I always was confident in our connection," Grant explained of Juliana on the March 25 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"I think my dad coming back and [talking to me] -- we had another conversation off-camera, and he just reiterated to me that it's not about what anybody else thinks."

With Juliana by his side for the interview, Grant explained, "It's about what you want. It's about what your heart needs and your heart wants."

Grant told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that his father Robert's advice "really helped" him "get over the edge" and "get over the hump" into making his final decision.

"At that point, it's just getting to the end and going, 'Listen, this has to be done. You can't delay it; it's inevitable,'" Grant shared.

"But getting to that point, you know what your heart wants and you know what you need. It's just getting it done and getting to the finish line and doing it."

Grant said while every Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season was difficult, he definitely had the toughest time before the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta Cana.

"It's difficult because you're letting someone down, and the time is dwindling. Night 1, everything is fun, and then you get to that last day and you're hours before... and you know you have to break someone's heart," Grant explained.

"I think that's the most difficult thing, but ultimately, you have to think about what you want and you have to think about yourself. And you have to think about what the best decision for you is going to be, and that's what I did -- and I think it worked out."
Grant also said he tried to be open and vulnerable with all the women -- which he knew could result in more serious and emotional breakups -- instead of protecting women's hearts by being closed off with a number of them.

Juliana, for her part, said she felt confident walking into the Final Rose Ceremony but she just hoped Grant would end up feeling happy and content with his choice, even if he selected Litia instead.

Grant told Us Weekly in late February that "external factors" caused him to sit down and really think things through prior to the Final Rose Ceremony.

"It's not just me making a decision in my bedroom by myself," Grant noted.

Grant, for example, explained how he believed there was an expectation he'd pick a woman of color as his winner given he's only the second Black Bachelor the franchise has ever had. (The Bachelor's Season 25 star Matt James was the first).

When it came down to his Final 2 bachelorettes, Litia is biracial and Juliana is white.

"[That expectation] leads to some added thinking that deserves a little extra time," Grant revealed at the time.

"There were some things that really weighed and were hard for me. But ultimately, you go with what makes you happy and you go with what you feel is going to be the best decision for your future."

But Grant gushed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose about how he "chose right" in proposing marriage to Juliana in the Dominican Republic.

Grant and Juliana are now happily engaged, and Grant plans to move to Boston, MA, to be with the love of his life.

The Bachelor also gifted Grant and Juliana a trip to Italy to take advantage of in the near future.

Grant told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that his engagement to Juliana was one of the happiest days of his life and he followed his heart when making his final decision.

"I'm so happy that Juliana is somebody who is my rock, and she's my best friend," Grant gushed.

"She's had my back through highs and lows. My family, along with her family, has had my back, and I'm thankful. It's something that I've always wanted.

Those "lows" definitely included Grant's breakup with Litia, who was totally convinced that Grant was going to pick her. Litia therefore felt blindsided and crushed when Grant dumped her at the Final Rose Ceremony.

When asked if she's given Grant any grief over how conflicted he was between his Final 2 bachelorettes at the end of his The Bachelor journey, Juliana chose to use the word "grace" instead of "grief."

Juliana elaborated, "I think I've given him grace because he's the type of man that really does lead with his heart, and he came into this open-minded, and he really let himself experience what you need to experience with all of the amazing women that we had."

Juliana said Grant had "such a great group of girls" and she wanted him to feel "sure" about her.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

