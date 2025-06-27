Grant Ellis has revealed if he regrets starring on The Bachelor considering his engagement to Juliana Pasquarosa ended.

Not only did Grant and Juliana's relationship only last three months after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, but Grant also recently called Bachelor Nation fans "extremely prejudice."

However, Grant insisted his stint on The Bachelor was not a mistake.

During a June 22 Instagram Live Q&A session, a fan asked Grant if he regrets doing The Bachelor.

"No, no I don't," Grant said.

And if he could go back and do everything all over again, Grant shared, "I would've went on the show still."

He added, "I learned a lot about myself. It was like therapy for me, honestly."

Grant also noted that he's not depressed or drained after his split with Juliana.

"Life is great right now... Life goes on and I'm just focusing on myself," Grant said, adding how he and Juliana ended their relationship on friendly terms but are no longer talking.

Grant and Juliana announced their breakup via separate Instagram Story postings on June 13.

Prior to announcing their breakup, Grant and Juliana had repeatedly denied there was trouble in paradise, and Grant had said in multiple interviews how he was still planning to move to Boston

The former couple had said on a podcast that they were planning to go apartment hunting in June and then enjoy a romantic Italian vacation in early July.
Juliana had said she and Grant would even be checking out wedding venues in Italy during their trip.

"I still have a flight to Italy booked," Grant revealed on Instagram. "I'm just going to go dolo... I might meet some of my friends out there and do my thing."

When Juliana and Grant publicly confirmed their romance was over, Grant wrote in a statement: "This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly. Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship."

According to the posting, Grant and Juliana simply determined they weren't "the right fit" for each other.

"We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term," Grant continued.

"What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling."

The Bachelor couple's split was amicable, according to Grant.

"There's no negativity here. No resentment," he wrote. "Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I'll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it."

"Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in our journey. This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts," he added.

Juliana, for her part, wrote via Instagram Stories at the time how "it's a gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while encouraging you to grow."

Juliana continued, "I've been grateful to share that experience with Grant. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing and showing up for each other the best we knew how."

"While this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care and hope for what's ahead," she wrote.

"We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now. I'm beyond thankful for all the love and support you all have given us. Please be kind."

Juliana has already returned her engagement ring to ABC, and both she and Grant are apparently working on moving forward with their lives.

Juliana recently said she's "unbothered" by all the gossip and backlash surrounding her breakup with Grant and that she's been staying close to her support system.

Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 29th season, which filmed in late 2024.

The Bachelor finale had shown Grant appearing to still be undecided between Juliana and his other Final 2 bachelorette, Litia Garr, only minutes before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Grant had said he was in love with both women, and also repeatedly told Litia that he was in love with her.

But Grant chose to dump Litia in second place, leaving her feeling blindsided and devastated.

Shortly after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired, Grant faced backlash for allegedly leading Litia on.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had confirmed they were getting engaged the night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Prior to starring on The Bachelor, Grant had competed for Jenn Tran's heart on The Bachelorette's 21st season.

