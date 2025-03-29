On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale that aired on Monday, March 24 on ABC, Grant told his father Robert when trying to choose between his Final 2 bachelorettes, "There's love on both sides, but [it's hard] deciding what to pick in such a short amount of time."
Grant elaborated, "I have a woman [Litia] who's 31 who knows what she wants and would be there for me no matter what. And I have a woman [Juliana] who also loves me, but our relationship is more fun."
Grant ultimately dumped Litia in second place and proposed marriage to Juliana at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.
Considering Grant said he loved both women, many The Bachelor fans poked fun at Grant and criticized him on social media for allowing "fun" to be one of his most important criteria when selecting his future wife, according to the magazine.
"Sooo Litia can't be a 30 year old that knows what's [sic] she wants and be fun? Litia is too mature for Grant. #TheBachelor," one person wrote.
Another commented, "You have 'a woman who knows what she wants and one who's [sic] relationship is more fun' ??? grant you're not serious .. you don't want to get married #TheBachelor."
"It's so obvious that Grant chose Juliana because, despite coming on the bachelor, he's not actually ready for marriage but wants a girlfriend," a third added.
A fourth quipped, "Grant: Litia knows what she wants, she supports me, and I love her...but Juliana really likes my tattoo #TheBachelor."
When asked to clarify what he meant by his "fun" comment, Grant explained to Us, "I'm very serious. But everybody is different in a relationship. Some people are more serious and they don't like to go out."
"Some people like to have fun. I think that in a relationship, you can be serious and have the best of both worlds -- that's what I meant," he added.
"Our relationship is a friendship. It's fun in the fact that we can let loose and be ourselves."
Grant wasn't sure what to say or how to argue with that. He agreed that if he were in Litia's shoes, he'd feel the same way about her.
Grant explained that he just needed to choose the person who best suited him.
"Juliana is a beautiful woman, and she deserves love. And I love her. And I would have a lot of questions if I were her from the things that you said to me, and I think those are some things for you guys to work out," Litia noted.
"I don't want to end things like this, but this is how I feel, and I have to be honest," Grant said.
"Sure. Yeah," Litia muttered under her breath. "Things you've said to me along the way makes this decision even more devastating. This switch up is crazy."
Grant tried to argue there was no switch up, but then he changed his mind and decided to "take responsibility" for that and accept the blame.
Grant said he was truly sorry, but Litia made it clear that she felt "confused and sad and mad" in that moment.
Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had lied to her for weeks, promising that she would be his The Bachelorwinner. Litia said Grant made this declaration during their first one-on-one date and "never let up."