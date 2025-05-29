"No, no, no, you guys are looking at this all wrong," Jenn said.
"I was actually such an amazing Bachelorette and my relationship ended in such success," she joked, "that they can simply never find anyone to replace me because my season will be forever ingrained in your little brains and you're never going to get out of your heads. Thank you."
Jenn captioned her post at the time, "Say it with me, long live Jenn Tran the last Bachelorette to ever cry tears on ur TV."
While Grant's The Bachelor season was airing earlier this year, news broke that The Bachelorette is going to be skipping a season this year.
ABC never formally canceled the spinoff, but the network also never explained its reasoning for the unexpected hiatus.
Instead of The Bachelorette's 22nd season, ABC is going to air a tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise this summer featuring The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette alums.
It currently remains unclear whether The Bachelor will return with Season 30 in early 2026.
Grant has been criticized for having a messy The Bachelor season because he was in love with two women, Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa, and seemingly only made his decision between the two women at the last minute.
Grant ultimately broke Litia's heart at the Final Rose Ceremony and proposed marriage to Juliana in the Dominican Republic.
Jenn got engaged to Devin during The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale, which filmed in May 2024 and aired that summer, but they were already broken up by the time After the Final Rose aired in September 2024.
On After the Final Rose, Jenn was devastated about her breakup with Devin. She claimed he had slowly ghosted her and treated her poorly following their engagement.
Jenn claimed that after a tumultuous two months -- in which Devin allegedly never prioritized or made an effort to see her -- Devin broke up with Jenn in August 2024.
On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and decided to dump her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.