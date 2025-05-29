Grant Ellis has weighed in on criticism The Bachelor franchise "is in shambles" because of him and Jenn Tran.

After Jenn starred on Season 21 of The Bachelorette and Grant filmed The Bachelor's 29th season, ABC decided to skip a new The Bachelorette season for 2025.

"Bachelor franchise is in shambles because of you and Grant," a person wrote to Jenn on social media.

Jenn already clapped back at the troll earlier this month, and now it's Grant's turn.

"I think that everything has a beginning and everything has an end and I'm not saying that this is the end," Grant, 31, told Us Weekly.

"I just think that especially with leads that are of a different ethnicity, it is a little bit partial judgment, which is fine."

Grant continued, "But at the end of the day, Jenn was a success story. She found happiness. I'm a success story. I found my fiance. So in my book, we're winning."

Jenn had addressed the "shambles" slam in a May 13 TikTok video.

"No, no, no, you guys are looking at this all wrong," Jenn said.

"I was actually such an amazing Bachelorette and my relationship ended in such success," she joked, "that they can simply never find anyone to replace me because my season will be forever ingrained in your little brains and you're never going to get out of your heads. Thank you."

Jenn captioned her post at the time, "Say it with me, long live Jenn Tran the last Bachelorette to ever cry tears on ur TV."

While Grant's The Bachelor season was airing earlier this year, news broke that The Bachelorette is going to be skipping a season this year.
ABC never formally canceled the spinoff, but the network also never explained its reasoning for the unexpected hiatus.

Instead of The Bachelorette's 22nd season, ABC is going to air a tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise this summer featuring The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette alums.

It currently remains unclear whether The Bachelor will return with Season 30 in early 2026.

Grant has been criticized for having a messy The Bachelor season because he was in love with two women, Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa, and seemingly only made his decision between the two women at the last minute.

Grant ultimately broke Litia's heart at the Final Rose Ceremony and proposed marriage to Juliana in the Dominican Republic.

While Grant and Juliana claim to still be happily engaged, Litia accused Grant of leading her on and blindsiding her.

Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March that Grant had lied to her for weeks saying she was The One for him.

Litia alleged Grant had told her during their first solo date in Week 2 of the process that he was going to pick her as his winner -- and that he never let up on that promise.

Litia also told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that Grant had expressed his love for her and said they were going to get engaged the very night before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Jenn, for her part, is likely being accused of leaving The Bachelor franchise in "shambles" because her relationship with her The Bachelorette winner, Devin Strader, was a disaster.

Jenn got engaged to Devin during The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale, which filmed in May 2024 and aired that summer, but they were already broken up by the time After the Final Rose aired in September 2024.

On After the Final Rose, Jenn was devastated about her breakup with Devin. She claimed he had slowly ghosted her and treated her poorly following their engagement.

Jenn claimed that after a tumultuous two months -- in which Devin allegedly never prioritized or made an effort to see her -- Devin broke up with Jenn in August 2024.

Devin also came under fire for following The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas on Instagram after the show and allegedly sending multiple women DMs on Instagram behind Jenn's back.

On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and decided to dump her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.

To make matters worse, Devin released personal text messages with Jenn from May through August 2024 alongside a 13-minute, tell-all video about his "truth" and "false narratives" about him on September 10, a week after The Bachelorette finale aired on ABC.

Devin claimed that despite Jenn's side of the story, he had been very "present" during their relationship and never ghosted Jenn or refused to attend couples counseling.

Jenn therefore admitted to former The Bachelor star Nick Viall in Fall 2024 that she was outraged by Devin's invasion of her privacy and would likely have "trust issues" when dating men going forward.

But Jenn is currently rumored to be dating her Fall 2024 Dancing with the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, who helped her heal from her split with Devin.

And Devin has also moved on and is in a serious relationship with a woman named Skyler Springstun, whom he debuted in February 2025.

