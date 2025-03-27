Grant ultimately dumped Litia in second place and got engaged to Juliana, and Litia was so shocked by Grant's decision that she accused him of having a last-minute switch up.
Litia claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had assured her from their first solo date on that she was going to be his winner -- to the point where he almost stopped the show -- and that he actually said he was "excited" to get engaged to her the day before the Final Rose Ceremony.
"There's a lot [she said] that I didn't align with," Grant toldUs Weekly about Litia's claims.
"But I let her speak her truth and her piece. I'm not going to sit up there and argue with her onstage about what she thought I said."
Grant seemed to suggest that he had made vague statements to Litia that she possibly misinterpreted or misunderstood.
"When you are the Bachelor, you do see your Final 2 contestants as somebody that could be your wife," Grant explained.
"That's where some confusion came into play. There's room for interpretation when things are said, 'off camera.' At that point in time, I can't really say much. I'm not going to argue."
Grant essentially took responsibility for misleading and hurting Litia, even though he apparently doesn't believe all of Litia's allegations were accurate.
"I just have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she's in a tough situation and she's hurt. I understand," Grant said.
Juliana, for her part, told Us that she didn't even watch The Bachelor finale before reuniting with Grant on the stage.
"I was really focused on trying to keep my head in a good space and going in there as happy as I've been this whole process," Juliana shared.
But Litia had told Grant that Juliana should have "questions" for him before moving forward because she wouldn't want to be with a man who was so conflicted between her and another bachelorette.
When reflecting on Litia's jabs on After the Final Rose, Juliana said, "I think the only reaction I have is that we are two different individuals and we have to go through this process very uniquely and very true to who we are. And I wish her well," Juliana said.
Juliana and Grant were still going strong and thriving as a couple on March 24 because they "definitely talked about" Grant's struggles in the end before the finale aired.
Grant recalled giving Juliana a heads-up about his actions as well as Litia's reaction on proposal day.
"It's always a situation where it's uncomfortable, but I think not being able to sit there and watch it, we went into our moment just thinking about the weight of our moment," Grant explained.
"Looking back, it might have been a benefit -- it may have not been -- but it's definitely hard to go from an extreme low to an extreme high and to not wear it on your face."
Grant added, "I just was happy that we were able to express our relationship and do it in a way that everybody saw."
Juliana concluded that she and her fiance did their "best" to get through it all together.
On After the Final Rose, Litia didn't hesitate to call Grant out in public about why she was so confused about the end of their relationship.
"I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!'" Litia told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer when recalling her final date with Grant in Punta Cana.
"And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!' And those were the last words he said to me before I walked up [to the Final Rose Ceremony], so it was a shock."
Litia told Jesse that she had the "rug pulled out" from underneath her.
"Grant and I had talked a lot about that day, and everything that he had ever said about it was that it was going to be us and we were going to be getting engaged from the first one-on-one that we had in L.A. to the night before [the Final Rose Ceremony]," Litia alleged.
Litia appeared frustrated and angry because she claimed Grant had never given her any indication that he didn't have his mind made up.
"On our [first] one-on-one in L.A., every conversation we had -- I mean he said it on that day. It wasn't shown, but he said, 'I know it's you. I can stop the whole show right now. I know it's you. That's how confident I feel,'" Litia alleged.
"He said it to my mom on FaceTime, and those words have meaning to me."
Litia recalled asking Grant not to make such promises because there was a chance he could change his mind.
However, Litia claimed that Grant continued to "raise the stakes" with each passing week of The Bachelor process, repeatedly insisting that he was sold on her.
Litia proceeded to slam Grant for lacking honesty, maturity and accountability.