Grant opened up about what his future with Juliana might look like during a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, which is hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
"I think it would be very family oriented. I think it would be fun. I think it would be a lot of us building each other up and healing each other from our past experiences that we went through," Grant shared.
"And I think it would be a relationship founded in friendship."
Grant, who currently lives in Houston, TX, said he and Juliana would probably live "on the East Coast."
"I grew up on the East Coast," Grant said, referring to his native New Jersey. "So, yeah, typically in the city somewhere."
When asked what a night together might look like, Grant said, "We might hit a bar or two, but I think wine, some great food, some good vibes, and some good friends -- and then maybe we'd go out and dance."
In terms of starting a family, Grant said that probably wouldn't happen immediately with Juliana. (With Litia, he admitted the situation would be different).
"My timeline is before 35, and I'm 31," Grant shared.
"So it's something that you can't really say. You can try to plan it out, but I think it would just be something that happens and not us being like, 'We want it by this time.'"
Grant added how he'd like to travel to Italy with Juliana since she has strong Italian roots.
In addition, the daytrader and former pro basketball player said he'd probably cook in the relationship because that's one of his love languages.
"But I'm not the best bed maker," Grant quipped. "My mind is all over the place, so I don't make my bed... You're just going to get back in it!"
Grant said he anticipates his The Bachelor runner-up -- whom he hasn't spoken to since filming -- will be "hurt" on After the Final Rose but he's "not nervous" to reunite with the bachelorette for a conversation.
When asked to reveal why he liked each of his Final 3 bachelorettes, Grant started with Zoe.
"People may question why Zoe made it that far or things of that nature, but listen, with Zoe, she grew up in the South and she is a strong Black woman. And the way she comes across on camera -- like maybe at times she's a little defensive... but every group date and every situation, she showed up and gave it her all," Grant shared.
"I dealt with that in the past where you get stigmas placed on you or things like that and you have to power through those, and so I really wanted to help her grow. I have empathy. I'm an empath and I saw that in Zoe."
Grant said he wanted to build Zoe up and saw a place for growth within her.
"I said, 'This person and I relate, and I can teach her or show her how to grow out of this situation,' when she had spent the majority of her childhood going through bullying. You can tell she needed some confidence instilled in her, and so I tried to be that person," Grant shared.
But Nick pointed out how Grant's chemistry with Juliana and Litia was obvious and seemed to come more naturally.
"Yeah, they both bring unique sides out of me. I think with Jules, with Juliana, there was something I could relate to," Grant said.
"[Juliana and I] really related over the addiction and some of the trauma we went through and how we were going to build each other up and how we could understand each other."
"The Final 2, they were amazing, and I had connections with both of them. They were so different, and it just came down to what I was looking for in my life and who I could relate to the most," Grant said.
"There's also an extra pressure added onto being the second Black Bachelor ever. You think you have to make a decision based on what people would want or this or that, but you have to go with your heart, and I think I did that."
Grant added, "I just needed a little extra time to sit and really think things through, because I wanted this decision to be final... You don't get much time, but there was a lot of drama."
Grant noted he took the choice very seriously because his winner is going to be his future wife.
"I really tried to approach it like that... [I had] to really decide what my heart wants. I was between my head and my heart at one point, and I had feelings for both," Grant concluded.
"And yeah," he continued, "it was hard for me to hurt somebody -- on what should be the happiest day of your life -- and then [in terms of] what people want you to do, you have to take a step back and say, 'This is for me, and I'm going to go with who makes me the happiest.'"
And Grant verified that he is definitely "happy" today with how things ended.
