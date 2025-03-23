"My plan was to go in there and lead with my heart, and that's what I did," Grant confirmed.
Grant also shared with Serena Pitt on "Bachelor Happy Hour" that seeing all of his The Bachelor exes "happy and thriving" at The Women Tell All made him feel relieved and great when looking back on his journey as a whole.
"I just want the ladies to see how genuine I really was and how much I care for them," Grant said. "And I hope that that was shown."
Grant subsequently told the cameras that Litia is a "once-in-a-lifetime woman" and he felt like they were "supposed to be together."
That was only the second time Grant had ever said, "I love you," to a partner.
But Grant seemed to have doubts about how he had handled that situation the morning after his Fantasy Suite with Litia.
"She's someone I want to spend every day with, but I also feel maybe I should've waited a little longer to look somebody in the eyes and say that and see them light up," Grant said in a confessional, suggesting he did, in fact, have some regret.
"I knew in the back of my mind, 'Well, I have other people I feel that for.' I don't know. How do I maneuver through this? I do love her, but I am also falling hard -- if not very close to 'in love' -- with somebody else."
Grant said he never thought it would be possible to be in love with multiple women and so he felt pretty overwhelmed.
"Do I stop here? Do I pick Litia now or do I continue to pursue someone else I also have strong feelings for? What do I do? I don't know how to navigate it," Grant vented to the cameras.