Grant Ellis has admitted he can't wait for his The Bachelor season to come to an end.

The Bachelor's Season 29 finale, which will feature Grant choosing between Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa at the Final Rose Ceremony, is set to air on Monday, March 24 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

"I'm excited," Grant said during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast when asked if he's looking forward to The Bachelor being over.

"I'm very appreciative. It's a lot though, you know?"

Grant continued, "I think dealing with public criticism from, a lot of times, just me being myself -- everybody has a lot of different opinions."

"But I'm grateful," he clarified, "and I think that I handled myself really well in these episodes."

Grant also defended the fact he felt "torn" between his Final 2 bachelorettes.

Grant explained that he never hid his emotions while filming the show's ending and he simply is not "a robot."

Grant has said on numerous occasions that he's pleased with the outcome of his The Bachelor season and he has no regrets.

"My plan was to go in there and lead with my heart, and that's what I did," Grant confirmed.

Grant also shared with Serena Pitt on "Bachelor Happy Hour" that seeing all of his The Bachelor exes "happy and thriving" at The Women Tell All made him feel relieved and great when looking back on his journey as a whole.

"I just want the ladies to see how genuine I really was and how much I care for them," Grant said. "And I hope that that was shown."
Grant also said the women helped him grow and so he can only hope he had done the same for them.

On The Bachelor's March 17 episode, Grant told Litia that he loved her during their Fantasy Suite date.

Grant subsequently told the cameras that Litia is a "once-in-a-lifetime woman" and he felt like they were "supposed to be together."

That was only the second time Grant had ever said, "I love you," to a partner.

But Grant seemed to have doubts about how he had handled that situation the morning after his Fantasy Suite with Litia.

"She's someone I want to spend every day with, but I also feel maybe I should've waited a little longer to look somebody in the eyes and say that and see them light up," Grant said in a confessional, suggesting he did, in fact, have some regret.

"I knew in the back of my mind, 'Well, I have other people I feel that for.' I don't know. How do I maneuver through this? I do love her, but I am also falling hard -- if not very close to 'in love' -- with somebody else."

Grant said he never thought it would be possible to be in love with multiple women and so he felt pretty overwhelmed.

"Do I stop here? Do I pick Litia now or do I continue to pursue someone else I also have strong feelings for? What do I do? I don't know how to navigate it," Grant vented to the cameras.

Saying "I love you" to more than one woman has been a classic mistake on The Bachelor for several of its leading men -- including Ben Higgins and Clayton Echard.

Grant has said it's been "very hard" watching The Bachelor back on TV, but hopefully Grant will be in love -- and engaged -- to either Litia or Juliana when The Bachelor: After the Final Rose airs on ABC.

Grant will also be shown facing his runner-up bachelorette on After the Final Rose.

Click here to read spoilers that reveal what happens on the rest of Grant's The Bachelor season, including who he picks as his winner.

Click here to read spoilers that reveal what happens on the rest of Grant's The Bachelor season, including who he picks as his winner.




