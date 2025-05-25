Knowing Grant and Juliana were happily engaged, Litia also said she felt relieved and grateful that the last week of Grant's The Bachelor journey wouldn't be a part of her forever love story, which Juliana interpreted as a low blow.
Litia also suggested in a post-show interview that Grant picked Juliana as his winner because the pair had sex in the Fantasy Suite.
There was clearly a lot of tension after The Bachelor aired, but a lot can change in two months, apparently.
"We've definitely moved on from that," Grant told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt in a joint interview with Juliana during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I think we're definitely moved on," Juliana agreed.
Juliana continued: "Even AFR feels like such a lifetime ago, you know? We've lived so much life since then. I think immediately afterwards, you have all these emotions and everything, and you know, you can take things personally."
But Juliana suggested all The Bachelor drama with Litia is behind the happy couple now.
"Yeah, I think at this point, it's water under the bridge, and I hope she's doing really well," Juliana said.
"And yeah! Nothing really has happened since, so that's good," she added.
Grant also admitted he's "happy" that all the tension and drama to come out of his season has subsided.
"Nobody is talking about us anymore or anything," Grant noted. "We're just going about living our lives, and I think that's the beauty of it."
Grant and Juliana are looking forward to moving into a Boston apartment together in the near future, and they also have plans to travel to Italy in early July.
Grant and Juliana also said they're both excited to watch several of their friends -- including Alli Jo Hinkes and Hakeem Moulton -- hopefully find love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season this summer.
As for Litia, she walked away from The Bachelor with a group of new best friends.
Juliana also lamented on "The Viall Files" podcast in April how Litia was not being "the kindest" to her post-show.
"I think everyone, as far as I'm concerned, supports everyone," Litia said during an April appearance on the "Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford" podcast.
"The women have all had their own, you know, issues with Grant and things that were said to them, and so I think that's important to remember... It's not necessarily anything to do with [Juliana]. It's probably more to do with him. But I don't know that. I can only speak for myself."
On After the Final Rose, Litia made a few comments that apparently rubbed Juliana the wrong way.
Litia, for instance, had said, "I know that I deserve someone waking up one morning and knowing without a shadow of a doubt that [he's] going to choose me. I think every woman deserves that, and I'm excited to find it."
Juliana complained that those "jabs" were "uncalled for" on "The Viall Files," and she added that Litia's comments "were not expected in any capacity" and that her feelings were "hurt by it, for sure."
Litia also alleged to The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer of her final date with Grant in the Dominican Republic, "I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!' And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!'"
Litia therefore concluded that Grant's decision to be with Juliana was a total last-minute "switch up."
Following a whirlwind romance and quite a bit of drama, Grant and Juliana are still together but are in "no rush" to tie the knot.