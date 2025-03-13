"[They] were a great resource for me," Grant said.
"They helped me through this process, whether I am with somebody or I'm not. Joey and Kelsey were able to walk me through it... so they really helped me."
Grant said watching The Bachelor has been eye opening and "surprising."
The 31-year-old daytrader and former pro basketball player elaborated, "I think the most surprising thing is just seeing the connections form on camera and seeing it is very visible on you when you don't really know that when you're in your own body."
Grant was able to form strong connections quickly with many of his The Bachelor bachelorettes, which likely made his final decision extremely difficult.
The Bachelor finale is going to air on Monday, March 24, and Grant teased that his ending is going to be "emotional."
Based on a preview of what's to come that aired after The Women Tell All special, Grant fell in love with multiple women.
"We're in the Dominican Republic, and this would be the perfect place to get engaged," Grant says in the clip. "I get to pick between three amazing women."
Grant then says, "If I get on one knee, is she going to say yes? Is she going to say no, or maybe, 'I'll think about it?' It's causing me to have doubt."
The preview concludes with Grant "in a predicament" before the Final Rose Ceremony.
"I'm heading into an engagement, and I'm still trying to figure out who I'm getting engaged to," Grant admits. "I have amazing women here, and I am torn."
Grant tells his mother that he wasn't leaning one way or another with his Final 2 bachelorettes, and so she asks him to walk away and not choose anyone.
After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done.
"Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer states. "I really need to know which one to send first. Do you feel like you know what you want to do?"
"The truth is," Grant replies, seeming distraught. "I don't know."
After The Bachelor preview aired, Grant looked sullen and upset when standing next to Jesse on The Women Tell All stage.
Many fans gossiped on social media about how Grant looked uncomfortable and that was not the face of a man who is happily engaged or in a relationship right now.
Click here to read spoilers that reveal what happens on the rest of Grant's The Bachelor season, including his winner and runner-up.