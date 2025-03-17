On how he's been handling it, Grant shared with the magazine, "The main thing is I learned from people that came before me."
Grant said he received advice from The Bachelor couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson, who are still happily engaged after falling in love on Season 28, and they really helped him through this process.
Grant also said watching The Bachelor has been eye opening and "surprising."
The 31-year-old daytrader and former pro basketball player elaborated, "I think the most surprising thing is just seeing the connections form on camera and seeing it is very visible on you when you don't really know that when you're in your own body."
Grant will be shown choosing his winner on The Bachelor finale airing on Monday, March 24, and Grant teased that his ending is going to be "emotional."
Based on a preview of what's to come that aired after The Women Tell All special, Grant anticipates proposing marriage in the Dominican Republic to one of his Final 3 bachelorettes: Litia Garr, Juliana Pasquarosa and Zoe McGrady.
During Fantasy Suites, Grant tells Juliana, "I am falling in love with you," to which Juliana replies, "I want Grant to be my person forever."
Grant proceeds to tell Litia, "I love you," before kissing her.
"I love you, too," Litia replies, before adding that Grant being intimate with someone else would be "devastating" for her.
Grant also appears to tell Zoe in the Fantasy Suite, "I'm so happy with the way things are going, and I can see a future with you."
Grant later admits to the cameras, "I can very much see an engagement with Zoe."
Grant then realizes he's in love with multiple women and doesn't know how to navigate that.
"Stay tuned for my demise," Grant quips.
Grant ultimately calls the situation "excruciating," and he expresses how he's afraid to pick somebody with whom it doesn't work out.
"Are you ready for an engagement?" Grant asks Juliana.
"I'm a little bit broken, and I'm still working to fix myself," Juliana cries in reply.
Grant then says, "If I get on one knee, is she going to say yes? Is she going to say no, or maybe, 'I'll think about it?' It's causing me to have doubt."
The preview concludes with Grant "in a predicament" before the Final Rose Ceremony.
"I'm heading into an engagement, and I'm still trying to figure out who I'm getting engaged to," Grant admits. "I have amazing women here, and I am torn."
Grant tells his mother that he wasn't leaning one way or another with his Final 2 bachelorettes, and so she asks him to walk away and not choose anyone.
After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done.
"Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer states. "I really need to know which one to send first. Do you feel like you know what you want to do?"
"The truth is," Grant replies, seeming distraught. "I don't know."
After The Bachelor preview aired, Grant looked sullen and upset when standing next to Jesse on The Women Tell All stage.
Many fans gossiped on social media about how Grant looked uncomfortable and that was not the face of a man who is happily engaged or in a relationship right now.