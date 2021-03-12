Granger Smith and his wife, Amber Smith, are expecting another child following their son River's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old country music singer and Amber Smith are expecting a baby boy 21 months after River's accidental drowning.

Smith shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a video of himself with Amber Smith and their children, daughter London, 9, and son Lincoln, 7.

"We're pregnant," Smith captioned the post. "I don't have many words for this video. Life isn't perfect. Sometimes it's beat up and broken but it's NEVER hopeless. God promises that."

"Our story isn't finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God's glory radiates through it all!" he added. "A new Smith boy is due in August."

Singers Josh Abbott and television personality Lauren Bushnell were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Not sure a baby announcement has ever warmed my soul the way this did. So happy for y'all," Abbott said.

"Congrats you guys!" Bushnell added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Smith's son River died in June 2019 in an accidental drowning at home. Smith and his wife subsequently raised over $200,000 for the children's hospital where their son received treatment.

In September 2019, Smith said on Instagram that he was feeling a new empathy following his son's death.

"We certainly see the world with our masks off now," the singer said. "Each night I find myself looking out at faces in our crowd and thinking about all the different stories... all the hidden struggles. We need each other."

"All that said, know this: Life is a storm," he added. "Realizing that makes it easier to be grateful for the rays of sunshine."

Smith released two albums, Country Things Vol. 1 and Country Things Vol. 2, in 2020.