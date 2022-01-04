Briarcliff Entertainment released the trailer for the film Blacklight on Tuesday. The Liam Neeson action movie premieres Feb. 11 in theaters.

Neeson plays Travis Block, a freelancer for government agencies. Travis is ready to retire and be present for his granddaughter (Gabriella Sengos).

When Block's daughter (Claire van der Boom) and granddaughter are kidnapped, he springs into action to find them. The trailer shows clips of Neeson fighting, chasing a speeding garbage truck, and shooting at attackers like he did in his Taken movies as well as Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night and many more.

Blacklight parallels Neeson's own career in action movies. At the Toronto International Film Feestival in 2017, Neeson suggested he might retire from action movies, according to Sky News.

Neeson still starred in The Commuter, Cold Pursuit, Men in Black: International and The Ice Road after changing his mind. Neeson is now 69.

Blacklight also stars Aiden Quinn as corrupt FBI agent Gabriel Robertson who's hiding information from Block. Emy Raver-Lapman plays a journalist trying to uncover the FBI conspiracy.

Director Mark Williams also directed Neeson in Honest Thief. Williams also co-wrote Blacklight with Nick May.