Rockstar Games announced Friday that the release of the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed to May 26, 2026.

The new Grand Theft Auto game was originally slated to be released sometime in 2025. Rockstar Games has released only one trailer for the game, which has amassed over 250 million views on YouTube.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game," Rockstar Games said in a statement.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon," the company continued.

The most recent Grand Theft Auto game, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013. The fifth entry has sold over 200 million copies and received multiple updates over the years through its Grand Theft Auto Online mode. Grand Theft Auto V has also been ported to newer consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

Grand Theft Auto VI will take place in Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami and the South Florida area. The series last visited the location in the 1980s-themed Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which was released in 2002.