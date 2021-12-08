Rockstar Games announced on Wednesday a new expansion for Grand Theft Auto Online titled The Contract, which stars Dr. Dre.

The Contract, which comes to the game on Dec. 15, will bring back Grand Theft Auto V protagonist Franklin Clinton and his friend Lamar Davis.

Franklin is older now following the events of Grand Theft Auto V and runs a celebrity solutions agency in the new trailer for The Contract.

Franklin is looking for an A-list client to really get his business off the ground when he is introduced to Dr. Dre.

Players will join Franklin and his crew as they hunt down Dr. Dre's lost phone through Los Santos, which contains unreleased music from the rap legend.

The Contract will also include a new radio station players can listen to featuring a roster of special guest hosts and a collection of new and unreleased tracks from Dr. Dre. Existing radio stations will be updated as well with new music.