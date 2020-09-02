Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Grand Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen drama Wednesday featuring Odley Jean, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Maliq Johnson and Odessa A'Zion as students at the fictional Grand Army high school in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The preview shows the characters navigate the ups and downs of high school, including such issues as kneeling at a school basketball game, a crisis at the school, romance and more.

"I don't have all the answers. But to be honest, it matters who you talk to. It matters who you're comfortable with. It matters who hears you, who says 'I understand.' We need someone to hear us," Jean's character says.

Grand Army is created by playwright and theater educator Katie Cappiello. Cappiello said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the show is her "life's work in so many ways."

"It's years of listening to my students talk," she said. "[It's] taking all of that time, and then all of those years and all those relationships, and fusing them into these five characters."

Jean, who plays high school junior Dominique Pierre, said she expects the show to "spark a conversation no matter how [viewers] take it."

Grand Army premieres Oct. 16.