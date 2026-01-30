Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Wilson will helm a tribute to stars who died in the previous year.
Nominations
Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated music artist at this year's ceremony.
Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny (DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS), Bieber (SWAG), Carpenter (Man's Best Friend), Clipse (Let God Sort Em Out), Lady Gaga (Mayhem), Lamar (GNX), Leon Thomas (Mutt) and Tyler and The Creator (Chromakopia).
Best New Artists nominees include Olivia Dean, KATSEE, The Marias, Rae, SOMBR, Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.
Copyright 2026 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.