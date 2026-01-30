The Grammys return to Los Angeles Sunday.

The 68th annual awards show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena at 8 p.m. EST, and will air on CBS and Paramount+.

Trevor Noah returns to host.

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Clipse and Sabrina Carpenter are among the music artists nominated for Album of the Year who will also take the stage at the event.

How to Watch

Streamer Paramount+ will also air the ceremony.

Participants

Comedian and author Trevor Noah is slated to host. The 2026 Grammy Awards show marks Noah's sixth time in that role.

Lady Gaga, who is up for seven potential awards, will take the stage, as will Justin Bieber, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Mari­as.

Andrew Wyatt, Post Malone, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash are slated to honor the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Wilson will helm a tribute to stars who died in the previous year.

Nominations

Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated music artist at this year's ceremony.

Album of the Year nominees include Bad Bunny (DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS), Bieber (SWAG), Carpenter (Man's Best Friend), Clipse (Let God Sort Em Out), Lady Gaga (Mayhem), Lamar (GNX), Leon Thomas (Mutt) and Tyler and The Creator (Chromakopia).

Best New Artists nominees include Olivia Dean, KATSEE, The Marias, Rae, SOMBR, Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young.