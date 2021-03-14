Harry Styles kicked off the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday live from Los Angeles. He was the first artist to perform after opening remarks from host Trevor Noah.

The singer was joined by a band inside of a circular room. Black Pumas, Haim, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were also hanging out inside the room.

Styles performed "Watermelon Sugar" and watched as the others performed when it was their turn.

Eilish stood on top of a car to sing "Everything I Wanted" before Haim performed "The Steps."

Lizzo presented the first award for Best New Artist, which went to Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyonce leads all artists with nine nominations, including Record and Song of the Year. Dua Lipa , Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift have six nominations each followed by Brittany Howard with five.

Swift, Cardi B, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Ricch are also set to perform throughout the night.