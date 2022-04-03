BTS gave a special performance of their hit song "Butter" at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

BTS delivered a spy-themed performance of the song and wore matching black suits. The segment played out like an action movie mixed with dance moves.

"Butter" has broken several music records, including Spotify's single-day streams list and fastest music video to reach 200 million views on YouTube.

Silk Sonic opened the show, which is airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The band, which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, performed their song "777" and wore matching white suits. Silk Sonic made their debut at last year's Grammys performing "Leave the Door Open."

Silk Sonic also won Song of the Year for "Leave the Door Open."

Host Trevor Noah, who is hosting for the second year in a row, took the stage after Silk Sonic's opening number and poked fun at some of the nominees and at the recent Oscars incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

"We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths," Noah joked, in reference to what Smith told Rock.

Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song "Drivers License" in front of a backdrop of a dark street. Rodrigo started to song off by getting out of a classic Mercedes-Benz.

J Balvin followed Rodrigo and performed "Que Mas Pues?" along with Maria Becerra.

Balvin, who was wearing a red coat, transitioned to his Skrillex collaboration "In Da Getto" while standing on white steps. Balvin was joined by multiple backup dancers who were sitting down and using their hands in a highly choreographed fashion.

Other performers will include John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler.