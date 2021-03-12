The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, is airing live Sunday from Los Angeles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Beyonce leads all artists with nine nominations, including Record and Song of the Year.
Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift have six nominations eachn followed by Brittany Howard with five.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is serving as host. The comedian recently said that the show was designed with viewers at home in mind.
The Grammys will pay tribute to independent venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes having bartenders, box office managers and those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour and Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City and the Station Inn in Nashville, present awards throughout the night.
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.
Where: The Staples Center in Los Angeles
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.