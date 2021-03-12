The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes excellence in music, is airing live Sunday from Los Angeles.

Beyonce leads all artists with nine nominations, including Record and Song of the Year.

Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift have six nominations eachn followed by Brittany Howard with five.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is serving as host. The comedian recently said that the show was designed with viewers at home in mind.

The Grammys will pay tribute to independent venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes having bartenders, box office managers and those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour and Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City and the Station Inn in Nashville, present awards throughout the night.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

Where: The Staples Center in Los Angeles

Network: CBS

Online, live: Paramount+

Musical performances: Taylor Swift, Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch are set to perform.

Top Nominees

Record of the Year

"Black Parade" Beyonce

"Colors" Black Pumas

"Rockstar" DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" Dua Lipa

"Circles" Post Malone

"Savage" Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Song of the Year

"Black Parade" Beyonce

"The Box" Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" Taylor Swift

"Circles" Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe" H.E.R.

"If The World Was Ending" JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Album of the Year

Chilombo Jhene Aiko

Black Pumas Black Pumas

Everyday Life Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III - Haim

Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone

Folklore Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion