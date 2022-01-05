The Recording Academy and CBS announced Wednesday that the Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 31.

In a joint statement posted on the Grammys' website, the Academy and network said they made the decision "after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners."

The Academy had planned a live show at the Crypto.com arena, formerly Staples Center. They cited "the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron" as the reason to postpone the gathering of nominees and performers.

The 2021 Grammy Awards occurred live at the Staples Center on March 14.

This will be the 64th annual Grammy Award ceremony. Nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.