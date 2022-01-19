The 64th annual Grammy Awards has been rescheduled to April 3 and will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new date comes after the awards show postponed its planned Jan. 31 ceremony at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy cited the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the reason for the delay.

The ceremony will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. Trevor Noah of The Daily Show is serving as the host after the comedian hosted the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March 2021.

Top nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Lil Nas X, Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Kanye West and more.