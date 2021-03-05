Grace VanderWaal released a new track on Friday, titled "Don't Assume What You Don't Know," alongside an accompanying music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't Assume What You Don't Know" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and YouTube Music.

The retro-style music video features grainy footage of VanderWaal singing the song and playing a guitar.

"The television told you if you got up and went/ Within five, six months you'd be playing Japan/ Now you're in a new world, you don't have a friend/ Don't assume what you don't know," VanderWaal sings.

VanderWaal won Season 11 of America's Got Talent in 2016 and last released EP Letters Vol. 1 in 2019. Her first album, titled Just the Beginning, was released in 2017. VanderWaal played Stargirl Caraway in 2020's romantic drama Stargirl on Disney+.