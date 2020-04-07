'Grace and Frankie' stars to perform live table read of Season 7 premiere
UPI News Service, 04/07/2020
The stars of Netflix series Grace and Frankie will perform a live table read of the show's Season 7 premiere for charity.
The streaming service announced Tuesday on Twitter that Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and other cast members will stream a table read of the episode Thursday, April 9.
"The amazing #GraceAndFrankie cast will be doing a live table read for charity of the not-yet-aired Season 7 premiere, titled 'The Fallout,'" the post reads.
The event will air Thursday at 5 p.m. PT on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube page. Series co-creator Marta Kauffman will also host a live at-home Q&A with the cast.
Deadline said the live stream is meant to entertain fans and put a spotlight on seniors in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event will raise funds for the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief program.
