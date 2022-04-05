Netflix is giving a glimpse of Grace and Frankie Season 7.

The streaming service shared first-look photos from the show's seventh and final season Tuesday.

The pictures feature series stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry and Baron Vaughn.

Best friends Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) are seen drinking a table full of margaritas, while their former husbands, Robert (Sheen) and Sol (Waterston) are shown sharing a sweet moment.

Grace and Frankie is a comedy series centering on Grace and Frankie, two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands announce they are in love with each other. The show follows the two families in the aftermath.

Season 7 will bring Grace and Frankie to 94 episodes, making the series the longest-running show on Netflix. Series creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris told Entertainment Weekly they hope viewers find the final season fulfilling.

"Honestly, I hope they feel satisfied but want to keep watching anyway. I hope they feel like they've been on a fulfilling journey. I hope they all still love all the characters by the end. And more than anything, I just hope they don't say, 'It's over, and I'll never watch it again,'" Kauffman said.

The first four episodes of Season 7 were released in August 2021, while the final 12 episodes will premiere April 29 on Netflix.