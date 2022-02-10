The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it rescheduled its 12th Governors Awards for March 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is to take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood and will "be scaled down in size," the academy said, without providing more details about how many people would be in attendance.

The gala was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but was postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will be presented with honorary Oscars, and Danny Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.