Warner Bros. Interactive's upcoming superhero video game Gotham Knights will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Alongside a 13-minute gameplay demo, WB Games Montreal revealed Tuesday that its open-world game won't have PS4 and Xbox One versions. The studio said it was moving away from those last-gen consoles to "provide players with the best possible gameplay experience."

When the game was first revealed in August 2020, it was set to include PS4 and Xbox One versions, but now players will need a PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X to explore Gotham City.

Gotham Knights comes from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Montreal. The game will allow players to control Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin and Batgirl in a version of Gotham City where Batman has apparently been killed.

It will be set in a separate universe from the previous Batman: Arkham series and features a combat system specifically designed for co-op play.

After a delay, Gotham Knights is set to arrive October 25 on next-gen consoles and PC -- via Steam and Epic Games Store only.