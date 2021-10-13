South Korean singer Youngjae has released a choreography video for his song "Vibin."

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band GOT7, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

The dance practice video shows Youngjae perform the "Vibin" choreography with backup dancers in a studio. The singer wears a casual outfit of a sweatshirt, baseball cap and jeans.

"Vibin" is the title track from Youngjae's debut solo EP, Colors from Ars. The singer released the mini album and the "Vibin" music video last week.

Colors from Ars also features the songs "Beautiful," "Tasty," "Roses," "Eternal," "Moonlight" and "Lonely."

Youngjae came to fame with GOT7, which also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group released its fourth album, Breath of Love: Last Piece, in November 2020.