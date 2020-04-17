South Korean boy band GOT7 is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a monograph teaser Friday for the forthcoming EP, Dye.

The video features behind-the-scenes footage of the GOT7 members at a photoshoot for the EP. The members also share their expectations for the new EP.

GOT7 will release Dye and a music video for the single "Not By the Moon" on Monday. In a video Friday, the group invited fans to watch a live premiere the evening of the EP's release.

GOT7 teased the "Not By the Moon" music video this week with preview that showed the members raising masks to their faces.

GOT7 consists of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group last released the EP Call My Name in November.