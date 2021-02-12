GOT7 member Mark has released a new song with Sanjoy.

The 27-year-old K-pop star and Sanjoy, 29, both American singers, released the English-language single "One in a Million" on Friday.

In "One in a Million," Mark and Sanjoy both sing about a special person that they want to spend forever with.

Sanjoy celebrated the song's release and teased future surprises in a post on Instagram.

"One in a Million with my brother @marktuan is OUT NOW!! hope you guys love it," he wrote. "this is just the beginning. can't wait to show you all the surprises we have coming!!!!"

Mark and Sanjoy will release a music video for "One in a Million" on Sunday.

Mark is a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, which also consists of JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group last released the EP Dye in April.