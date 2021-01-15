South Korean boy band GOT7 is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

The K-pop group shared a special video, titled "7 Years with GOT, Friday on its seventh anniversary as a group.

The video features moments from throughout GOT7's time as a band, including footage of the group performing, dance rehearsals, and candid behind-the-scenes moments.

GOT7 made its debut as a group with the EP Got It? in 2014. The group released its debut studio album, Identify, the same year.

GOT7's label, JYP Entertainment, confirmed this week that all seven members of the group will leave the agency after their contracts expire next week.

The group last released the album Breath of Love: Last Piece in November. The album features the singles "Breath" and "Last Piece."

GOT7 consists of Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom.