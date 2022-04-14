South Korean boy band GOT7 has a first music video with 400 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop group's video for the song "Just Right" reached the milestone Thursday.

"Just Right" was previously GOT7's first music video to reach 300 million views. The video reached the 300 million mark in January 2020.

The group has two music videos, "Just Right" and "If You Do," with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

"Just Right" is the title track from GOT7's EP of the same name. The mini album was released in July 2015 and also features the songs "Before the Full Moon Rises," "My Reaction," "Nice," "Mine" and "Back to Me."

The "Just Right" video shows miniature versions of GOT7 come to life in a girl's room. The song's lyrics encourage people to be themselves.

GOT7 last released the single "Encore" in 2021. The group's most recent album, Breath of Love: Last Piece, was released in November 2020.

GOT7 consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom.