South Korean boy band GOT7 is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Friday of its video for the song "Encore."

The black-and-white preview features behind-the-scenes footage of the group hanging out together. In one scene, the members are seen raising their glasses to cheer one another during a meal.

GOT7 will release "Encore" and the full music video Saturday. The teaser was released on the group's newly launched YouTube channel.

"Encore" will mark GOT7's first release since the members left their former agency, JYP Entertainment, in January.

GOT7 last released the album Breath of Love: Last Piece in November. The album features the singles "Breath" and "Last Piece."

GOT7 consists of Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group made its debut in 2014.