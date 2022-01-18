Thai singer and rapper BamBam is back with new music.The 24-year-old recording artist, a member of the K-pop group GOT7, released the solo EP B and a music video for the song "Slo Mo" on Tuesday.The "Slo Mo" video shows BamBam wake up at home and go about his day while in a dreamy, pastel-colored world.B also features the songs "Intro (Satellites)," "Who Are You" featuring Seulgi, "Subliminal," "Let Me Love You" and "Ride or Die."BamBam released a music video for "Who Are You" in December.B is BamBam's second solo EP after Ribbon, released in June.GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae and Yugyeom. The group last released the single "Encore" in February 2021.