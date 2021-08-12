HBO Max announced the return date for Gossip Girl on Thursday. Part 2 of the first season will premiere in November.

The second half of the season will include six episodes. Gossip Girl premiered July 8 on HBO Max.

Joshua Safran, a writer for the original Gossip Girl, developed the new series for HBO Max. The original, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, aired from 2007-2012 on The CW.

Gossip Girl follows the drama of teenagers at a boarding school chronicled by an anonymous blogger who calls herself Gossip Girl. In the HBO Max series, Gossip Girl resurfaces on social media nine years after the website went dark. Kristen Bell reprises her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The July 8 launch was HBO Max's best original series launch of 2021, according to an HBO Max press release. The streaming service launched May 27, 2020.