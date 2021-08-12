Gossip Girl follows the drama of teenagers at a boarding school chronicled by an anonymous blogger who calls herself Gossip Girl. In the HBO Max series, Gossip Girl resurfaces on social media nine years after the website went dark. Kristen Bell reprises her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.
The July 8 launch was HBO Max's best original series launch of 2021, according to an HBO Max press release. The streaming service launched May 27, 2020.
The series was based on Cecily von Ziegesar's series of novels. The HBO Max incarnation stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay as new characters.
