Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr is a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Bowie Ella, with her boyfriend, Brad Richardson, on Monday.

Szohr shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's hands.

"Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21," she captioned the post. "Bowie Ella Richardson :)."

Richardson, a professional hockey player, also has a daughter, Lexi, from a previous relationship.

"This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," Szohr said. "To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special :)."

Singer-songwriter Jezzie Baylin and actresses Claire Holt, Zulay Henao and Jamie Lynn Sigler were among those to congratulate Szohr in the comments.

"Congratulations beautiful girl, can't wait to meet this little beauty! I'm so proud of you, congratulations to you both! Also. Her name ROCKS," Henao wrote.

"Congrats you sweet mama!!!! I am over the moon for you both," Sigler said.

Szohr announced in September that she was expecting. She shared a video featuring a timeline of her pregnancy in December.

"My 2020 in review: No resolutions achieved. (I blame COVID)," Szohr wrote. "However, @brichrdson15 and I did make a little human. Still in awe of the transformation my body has gone through during pregnancy. Simply amazing the power of a woman's body!"

Szohr played Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl, which had a six-season run on The CW from 2007 to 2012. The series is being rebooted at HBO Max.