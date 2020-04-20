Police in Britain shared photos of an unusual sight encountered by an officer -- a goose that settled down to lay an egg at an empty train station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British Transport Police North Yorkshire tweeted photos showing the goose laying its egg in a small planter at the entrance of York Train Station, which police said has been unusually quiet recently due to lockdown procedures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This afternoon PCSO Ridley was on patrol at York Train Station when he noticed this goose had laid an egg amongst the flowers in the normally extremely busy main entrance. Amazing," police tweeted.

Police said they planned to leave the goose and the egg alone due to the current calmness of the station.