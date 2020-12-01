Google has released a new festive Doodle for the holidays on the first day of December.

Google's homepage features an animated sequence of a yellow bird wrapping Christmas lights around the company's logo.

The bird also looks around while perched on the letter "G" and chirps to turn the lights on.

Google has labeled the Doodle as December Holidays Day 1, hinting at more similar Doodles to come.

The company, in November, celebrated the musical genre of mariachi with a video-based Doodle. The clip featured a group of mariachi musicians playing the classic song "Cielito Lindo."