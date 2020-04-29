Google has re-released its 2017 music game based on filmmaker and abstract animator Oskar Fischinger in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "O" in the company's logo jumping from one square to another which causes the letters "G" and the second "O" to disappear as musical notes fill the air.

The interactive game allows users to create their own music by clicking on dots on an 11x16 grid. Each dot represents a musical note that combine to form a musical composition played on a loop.

Fischinger died in 1967 at the age of 66. He was known for producing animated sequences found in Disney's Fantasia and Pinocchio.

Google will continue to re-release past Doodle games as many stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company re-released its 2017 cricket game on Tuesday.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games," Google said.