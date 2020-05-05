Google has brought back its Loteria card game from 2019 in the latest Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G"in the company's logo playing the traditional Mexican card game indoors with the letter "e."

Loteria is a matching game, involving a board and cards. Players are shown a card and when they find a match on their board, they place a bean on it. To win, players need to get several beans in a row.

Google has started to re-release old Doodle games as many stay indoors due tot he COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently re-released its garden gnome game from 2018.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games, Google said.