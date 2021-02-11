Google is celebrating Mexican singer and songwriter Mari­a Grever with a new Doodle.

On this day in 1938, Grever recorded the song "Ti-Pi-Tin," which was one of her biggest hits. She was considered to be one of Mexico's greatest composers.

Google's homepage features artwork of Grever, alongside musical notes and the Google logo.

Grever was born in the late 19th century in the city of Leon, located in central Mexico. Grever's father had her study under distinguished composers Debussy and Lehar after noticing her musical abilities.

Her first record "A Una Ola" from 1912 sold millions of copies and was covered by several singers. Grever also provided background music for Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox, and released hit songs "Jurame" and "What a Difference a Day Makes."