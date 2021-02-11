Google honors singer and songwriter María Grever with new Doodle
UPI News Service, 02/11/2021
Google is celebrating Mexican singer and songwriter Maria Grever with a new Doodle.
ADVERTISEMENT
On this day in 1938, Grever recorded the song "Ti-Pi-Tin," which was one of her biggest hits. She was considered to be one of Mexico's greatest composers.
Google's homepage features artwork of Grever, alongside musical notes and the Google logo.
Grever was born in the late 19th century in the city of Leon, located in central Mexico. Grever's father had her study under distinguished composers Debussy and Lehar after noticing her musical abilities.
Her first record "A Una Ola" from 1912 sold millions of copies and was covered by several singers. Grever also provided background music for Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox, and released hit songs "Jurame" and "What a Difference a Day Makes."
Grever's material was covered by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra and more. She was named Woman of the Americas in 1952 by the Union of Women of the Americas.
This work is in the public domain in that it was published in the United States between 1923 and 1977 and without a copyright notice. Unless its author has been dead for several years, it is copyrighted in jurisdictions that do not apply the rule of the shorter term for US works
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.